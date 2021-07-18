Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 1300 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, July 17, 2021, in the 1300 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest.

At approximately 9:30 pm, members of the First District heard the sounds of gunshots. While investigating, members located an adult female, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A short time later, MPD was notified of two additional adult male victims who were seeking treatment at an area hospital for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The suspect vehicle in this case is described as a gray Toyota Corolla with a missing hubcap on the rear driver’s side wheel and dark tinted windows. The vehicle is believed to be displaying a Virginia temporary tag. The vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.