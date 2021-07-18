Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 48 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,830 in the last 365 days.

Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 1300 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, July 17, 2021, in the 1300 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest.

 

At approximately 9:30 pm, members of the First District heard the sounds of gunshots. While investigating, members located an adult female, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A short time later, MPD was notified of two additional adult male victims who were seeking treatment at an area hospital for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The suspect vehicle in this case is described as a gray Toyota Corolla with a missing hubcap on the rear driver’s side wheel and dark tinted windows. The vehicle is believed to be displaying a Virginia temporary tag. The vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 1300 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.