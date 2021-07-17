Vehicle of Interest Sought in a Homicide: 2900 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, July 16, 2021, in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 11:11 pm, members of the Seventh District were in the area of the listed location when they heard the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located a juvenile female, two adult females and two adult males. All sustained gunshot wounds and received treatment at area hospitals. A sixth victim, an adult male, sought treatment at a local hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. After all life-saving efforts failed, the juvenile victim succumbed to their injuries. The adult victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 6 year-old Nyiah Courtney, of Southeast. DC.

A vehicle of interest was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photo below. The vehicle can be described as a silver or gray, 4-door sedan.

https://youtu.be/FhIcuZsG7Ls

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. In partnership with MPD, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Washington Field Division has offered an additional $25,000 and the FBI Washington Field Office has offered an additional $10,000 bringing the total reward amount to $60,000 for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects in this case. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.