H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel - “Distinguished Philanthropist and Investor”

Founded and chaired more than 27 companies worldwide, this investment guru has granted more than 3,000 full scholarships and create more than 5,000 jobs.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Raphael Manuel Nagel is a renowned Investor, Lobbyist, Philanthropist and Senior Advisor to Royal Families. He has been doing business in Dubai since 2001, where he heads a private equity firm. His tireless entrepreneurial spirit has led him to found and chair more than 27 companies around the world in different sectors such as Healthcare, education, technology, agriculture, and energy, making him one of the most significant investment gurus of the era.

His philanthropist mission has always lead his way in business, as he believes everyone deserves an opportunity to be educated in order to have a better world. Dr. Nagel is a multi-awarded investment guru and philanthropist who have supported the education of children and those people or groups who are at economic risk of social exclusion. Through his last years, he has granted more than 3,000 full scholarships in collaboration with PhD Studies an accredited degree expert, to young people with limited resources worldwide so that they can access higher education.

For his marvelous work with society and communities he has been awarded from several governments and private entities, some of his recognitions includes “Distinguished Philanthropist 2021” from the Embassy of Senegal, “Outstanding Contribution to Economic Diplomacy in the Middle East” From the Global European University, “Excellence in Civil Society’ By the Grenada Ambassador, "Investing in Education Excellence, 2021" by Ambassador Naipote Katonitabua from the Embassy of Fiji in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, "2021 Excellence in Philanthropy" by H.E. Ambassador Deng Deng Nhial from South Sudan to the U.A.E. The California State University and its President Mr. Eduardo Ochoa, the Assistant Secretary of Education for Postsecondary Education (USA ) during the Obama Administration, recognized him for his Excellence in Global Intercultural Business Dialogue.

As an impact investor, Dr. Nagel has transformed communities by improving the local ecosystem through job creation, social and environmental long-term added value. With his Private equity firm, he promotes foreign direct investment to the UAE and impact investment around the world. Tactical Management, bumped off from the typical approach of many private equity firms; instead, it looks beyond the numbers by putting the people backing each project at the forefront of their business. The firm focuses on the substance behind each proposal and carefully considers the long-term value of the project. It specializes in helping businesses in complex situations get back on their feet and stay with them as long as necessary to ensure that the company and its Management are secured before exiting. It also works as the master key that opens doors in any market worldwide; whit his vast network of contacts and knowledge, Dr. Nagel and his firm can set up any business anywhere in the world.

Amongst other relevant activities, he is an active member of the Scientific Committee of the Chair in Security at the Andorra’s Universitat Europea. Additionally, he is the co-founder of a Spanish investment bank specialized on cross-border transactions and debt restructuring. In 2016, he went above and beyond the call of duty to help others. He founded a Charity Trust to combat the social exclusion caused by over-indebtedness and support primary overall financial education and awareness.

He has authored and edited several books on highly relevant issues such as Economics and Geopolitics. Among them he wrote the book, Turbocapitalismo, Los Maestros De La Quiebra, a guide to some of the corruption cases that have taken over the news in recent years and a way to put a face on the anonymous victims of abuses in the banking sector. The profits from its publication were invested in the Nagel Foundation to support the groups most affected by the economic crisis and build the necessary foundations to move towards a more humane economy.

In 2020, he wrote RIDING THE WILD TIGER, in this work he provides in-depth information about the troubled world that stands in front of us and advices us on how to overcome a number of hurdles by taking the right decision at the right time.

Dr. Raphael Nagel has a deep understanding of doing business in a changing world full of challenges. He knows how to guide entrepreneurs and business leaders through this fantastic world we live in that must be constantly rediscovered. As his business grows, his willingness to do more does too; he is ready to give more scholarships and expand his philanthropic work.

