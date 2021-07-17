Disney Songs Now Available on Hal Leonard’s ArrangeMe® Sheet Music Self-Publishing Platform
Arrangers worldwide are now able to self-publish their own sheet music adaptations of Disney songs on the ArrangeMe platform.MILWAUKEE, WI, USA, July 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arrangers worldwide are now able to self-publish their own sheet music adaptations of Disney songs thanks to a new agreement between Disney Music Publishing and Hal Leonard for the publisher’s ArrangeMe platform.
“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Disney songs to the ArrangeMe catalog,” said Larry Morton, Hal Leonard CEO. “With timeless songs from The Lion King and Toy Story, to today’s hits like Moana and Frozen, Disney has produced some of the greatest songs of all time. Making these available to the ArrangeMe community will allow more creative settings to be released and enjoyed by musicians around the world.”
The ArrangeMe platform enables songwriters, composers, and arrangers to publish and sell their sheet music arrangements of popular songs, public domain works, and original compositions through the world's top online sheet music retailers. Via integrations with retailers Sheet Music Plus, Sheet Music Direct, and Noteflight Marketplace, sheet music published through ArrangeMe is available for purchase by millions of musicians worldwide.
Through this free-to-use platform, ArrangeMe empowers participants to earn money for every piece of sheet music sold, while ArrangeMe handles logistics including distribution, copyrighted song licensing, and commission payments. No membership fees, distribution fees, or publishing fees are required to participate in ArrangeMe.
By working together with arrangers, songwriters, consumers, and publishers, ArrangeMe ensures all parties involved in the creation of music are rewarded fairly for their work, and that the music sold through ArrangeMe is readily available to any musician in the world.
ArrangeMe is available online at www.arrangeme.com.
