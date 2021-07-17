Suspect Sought in an Assault on a Police Officer Offense: 1100 Block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault on a Police Officer offense that occurred on Sunday, July 11, 2021, in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 9:06 pm, the suspect physically assaulted an MPD police officer at the listed location then fled the scene. The officer was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC, currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.