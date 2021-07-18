TrailBlazer6, LLC Offers Salesforce and HubSpot Administration and Implementation to Startup Companies and SMBs
Implementation, administration and optimization of sales and marketing processes at a fraction of the price of hiring a full-time employee.RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrailBlazer6, LLC announced Salesforce and HubSpot implementation and administration services for small to medium-size business and startup companies. By partnering with TrailBlazer6, LLC, a Veteran Owned and Operated Company, startups and SMBs will remain competitive when it comes to capturing more sales and automating redundant processes.
“Many startup companies and SMBs have a very high operational tempo,” says Orlando P. Gonzalez, Founder, CEO at TrailBlazer6, LLC. “On top of a busy operational tempo, these same companies may lack the monetary resources to hire, train, and manage a full-time employee to maintain their marketing or sales SaaS platform. TrailBlazer6, LLC fills this gap.”
Features and benefits include.
• Implementation and administration of your sales and marketing operations platforms
• Continued optimization and support at a fraction of the price of hiring a full-time employee
• Our team is embedded with your sales and marketing operations – we make your meetings, and you have
access to our team 7-days per week
• Close the gap between marketing and sales operations - automate, and increase your revenue.
About TrailBlazer6, LLC: TrailBlazer6, LLC is a Veteran Owned and Operated company that provides marketing and sales operations support to startup companies and small to medium-sized businesses.
