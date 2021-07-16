District of Columbia Unemployment Rate at 7.0 Percent in June

Washington, DC – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 7.0 percent in June 2021; this was a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from the revised May 2021 rate of 7.2 percent.

“Today’s unemployment data illustrates District workers’ resiliency in their steady return to work,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “June marked the full reopening of the District and the lifting of all coronavirus-related capacity restrictions. DC is open, our recovery continues, and we remain committed to providing Washingtonians access to economic opportunity across all eight wards.”

The District’s preliminary June job estimates show an increase of 6,200 jobs, for a total of 746,600 jobs in the District. The private sector increased by 6,100 jobs. The public sector increased by 100 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.

The number of employed District residents increased by 1,300, from 376,100 in May 2021 to 377,400 in June 2021. The civilian labor force for the District increased by 400 from 405,400 in May 2021 to 405,800 in June 2021. The labor force participation rate increased by 0.1 percentage point from 69.3 percent in May 2021 to 69.4 percent in June 2021.

Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector remained the same, after remaining the same the prior month. With employment at 1,000 jobs, jobs remained the same or 0 percent from a year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction increased by 400 jobs, after remaining the same the prior month. With employment at 15,900 jobs, jobs increased by 1,300 or 8.9 percent from a year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector increased by 300 jobs, after decreasing by 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 29,200 jobs, jobs increased by 2,300 or 8.55 percent from a year ago.

Information sector decreased by 300 jobs, after a decrease by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 18,900 jobs, jobs decreased by 600 or 3.08 percent from a year ago.

Financial Activities sector increased by 100 jobs after a decrease of 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 28,400 jobs, jobs decreased by 600 jobs or 2.07 percent from a year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector increased by 2,300 jobs, after a decrease of 500 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 168,200 jobs, jobs increased by 5,200 or 3.19 percent from a year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector decreased by 2,400 jobs, after a decrease of 500 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 123,400 jobs, jobs increased by 3,300 or 2.75 percent from a year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector increased by 4,900 jobs, after an increase of 1,500 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 50,300 jobs, jobs increased by 14,700 or 41.29 percent from a year ago.

Other Services sector increased by 800 jobs, after an increase of 600 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 70,700 jobs, jobs decreased by 1,500 or 2.08 percent from a year ago.

Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents increased by 1,300 over the month to 377,400. The civilian labor force increased by 400 to 405,800.

One year ago, total employment was 364,200 and the civilian labor force was 399,900.

The number of unemployed was 35,700, and the unemployment rate was 8.9 percent.

NOTES: The June 2021 final and July 2021 preliminary unemployment rates, will be released on Friday August 20, 2021. Historica1 jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available here

Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined through the use of two different monthly surveys.

Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).

Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).

Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.

Data reflects 2020 annual benchmark revisions.

Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.