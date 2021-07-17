DOT NEWS RELEASE: HAWAII ISLAND LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF JULY 17 – JULY 23

Newsroom Posted on Jul 16, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KAU

Shoulder closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 52.5 and 54.5, Hilea Road and Maile Street, on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape work.

— KUAKINI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KONA

Single lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 104 and 109, Tobacco Road and Kiloa Road, on Monday, July 19 through Friday, July 23, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

2) KONA (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 117 and 119, Kamehamalu Street and Kahoolele Street, on Saturday, July 17, through Sunday, July 18, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., for road striping work.

— KANOELEHUA AVENUE (ROUTE 11) —

1) HILO

Single lane closure on Kanoelehua Avenue (Route 11) in both directions near mile marker 0.0, at Kamehameha Avenue, on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming and landscaping work.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HILO

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 9 and 11, Onohi Loop and Old Mamalahoa Highway, on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

2) HILO

Hawaii County has created a detour on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) at mile marker 11.2 for the closure of the Makea Stream Bridge. Motorists should exercise caution and obey signage in the work area

3) HAMAKUA

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 29.4 and 30.8, Old Mamalahoa Highway and Niupea Homestead Road, on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

4) HAMAKUA

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 35.7 and 39.8, Chopper Boulevard and Paauilo Hui Road, on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for roadway paving.

— PUUHONUA OHONAUNAU ROAD (ROUTE 160) —

1) HONAUNAU

Single lane closure on Puuhonua Ohonaunau Road (Route 160) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 3.9, Ke Ala O Keawe Road and Hawaii Belt Road, on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road striping work.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 190) —

1) WAIKOLOA

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 4 and 5.5, near Saddle Road, on Monday, July 19 through Friday, July 23, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for shoulder work.

