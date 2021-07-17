DOT NEWS RELEASE: MAUI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF JULY 17 – JULY 23

Newsroom Posted on Jul 16, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —

1) MAALAEA

Single lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 4.8 and 6.9, Kuihelani Highway and Maalaea Boat Harbor Road, on Monday, July 19 through Friday, July 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for pavement striping and rumble strip work.

2) LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, July 20 through Thursday, July 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— MAIN STREET (ROUTE 32) —

1) WAILUKU

Right lane closure on Main Street (Route 32) in the westbound direction near mile marker 0.1, Main Street and Church Street intersection, on Monday, July 19 through Friday, July 23, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for electrical work and storm drain excavation.

— HANA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 36/360) —

1) PAIA

Right lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 5.5 and 6, Ulupua Place and Alawai Road, on Monday, July 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for power pole and transformer replacement.

2) HAIKU (24-HOUR/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 11.9 and 13.7, near Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Honomanu Stream, on Monday, July 19 through Friday, July 23, 24-hours a day, for rock fall mitigation work.

— HALEAKALA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 37) —

1) KAHULUI

Single lane closure on Haleakala Highway (Route 37) in both directions between mile markers 0.8 and 4.8, N Firebreak Road and Haliimaile Road, on Monday, July 19 through Friday, July 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for installation of rumble strips and pavement markings.

2) MAKAWAO (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full side three-lane closure on Haleakala Highway (Route 37) in both directions between mile markers 5.6 and 6.7, Old Haleakala Highway and Makani Road, on Friday evening, July 16 through Saturday morning, July 17, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for milling and paving work. Only one direction will be detoured each night as follows: either westbound (Kahului-bound) lanes will closed at Makani Rd intersection where traffic will be detoured to local roads while eastbound (Kula-bound) lanes remain open to normal travel OR eastbound (Kula-bound) lanes will be closed at Old Haleakala Hwy off ramp where traffic will be detoured to local roads while westbound (Kahului-bound) lanes remain open to normal travel.

3) MAKAWAO (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full side two-lane closure on Haleakala Highway (Route 37) in both directions between mile markers 5.6 and 6.7, Old Haleakala Highway and Makani Road, on Friday evening, July 16 through Saturday morning, July 17, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for milling and paving work. Lanes in one direction will be completely closed each night while lanes on the opposite side are contraflowed to allow one lane of traffic in each direction.

###