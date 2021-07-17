DOT NEWS RELEASE: OAHU LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF JULY 17 – JULY 23

Newsroom Posted on Jul 16, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HONOLULU

Right or left lane closure on the Pali Highway offramp (Exit 21A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

2) HONOLULU

Roving closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Kapiolani Interchange and Middle Street overpass on Tuesday, July 20, through Wednesday, July 21, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., for street sweeping.

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the Airport offramp (Exit 16) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) HONOLULU

Right lane closure of the Waikiki/Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

5) HONOLULU TO HALAWA

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Halawa Interchange and Keehi Interchange on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for sign replacement work.

6) HONOLULU TO PEARL CITY (NIGHT WORK)

Up to 3 lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Airport offramp (Exit 16) and Kaahumanu Street overpass on Monday, July 19, through Tuesday, July 20, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for pavement marking.

7) HONOLULU TO PEARL HARBOR (NIGHT WORK)

Up to three lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Pearl Harbor Interchange and Keehi Interchange on Monday night, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for deck repairs.

8) HONOLULU TO PEARL HARBOR (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to three lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Pearl Harbor Interchange and Keehi Interchange on Friday night, July 16, through Saturday, July, 17, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., for deck repairs.

9) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND WORK)

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Waipahu offramp (Exit 8) on Saturday, July 17, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., for attenuator work.

— H-2 FREEWAY —

1) MILILANI (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-2 Freeway in the southbound direction between the Meheula Parkway overpass and Ka Uka Boulevard overpass on Saturday, July 17, from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street light repairs.

2) MILILANI

Right lane closure on the H-2 Freeway in the southbound direction between the Meheula Parkway overpass and Ka Uka Boulevard overpass on Wednesday, July 21, through Friday, July 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of the Harano Tunnels on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for preventative maintenance.

2) KANEOHE TO HALAWA

Roving lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in both directions from between the Halawa Interchange and Kaneohe Bay Drive on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/99/930) —

1) PEARL CITY

Left lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 99) in the eastbound direction between Kamehameha Highway and Waiawa Road on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

2) WAIALUA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 930) in both directions between Kaukonahua Road and Dillingham Airfield on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) WAIANAE (24/7 CLOSURE + CONTRAFLOW)

The eastbound shoulder and right lane of Farrington Highway (Route 93) between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road will remain closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project.

Contraflow of the middle lane to support the morning and afternoon commutes operates Monday through Friday. For the morning commute there are two lanes going eastbound and one lane going westbound. For the afternoon commute the middle lane is switched over to provide two lanes westbound and one eastbound lane. On weekends and holidays the middle lane is set in the westbound direction.

4) WAIANAE

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the southbound direction between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for demolition work.

5) WAIANAE

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Jade Street on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for fence and delineator repairs.

6) WAIANAE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the westbound direction between Haleakala Avenue and Helelua Street on Sunday, July 18, through Friday, July 23, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for utility work.

7) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be closed as needed on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in both directions between Fort Weaver Road and the H-1 Freeway Overpass (near Leeward Community College), on Saturday, July 17, through Friday, July 23, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) —

1) AINA HAINA (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in the eastbound direction between Waa Street and Kaimoku Street on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for trenching work, and traffic signal system installations.

Left merge lane is closed permanently on eastbound Kalanianaole Highway at the Waa Street intersection.

Left turn lane from Waa Street onto eastbound Kalanianaole Highway is temporarily closed. Motorists are advised to take Analii Street as an Alternate route.

2) AINA HAINA TO HAWAII KAI

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Ainakoa Avenue and Lunalilo Home Road on Monday, July 19, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

3) AINA HAINA TO HAWAII KAI

Roving left lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Ainakoa Avenue and Kawaihae Street on Monday, July 19, through Tuesday, July 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping.

4) NIU VALLEY

Alternating lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Moomuku Place and Hawaii Loa Street on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for sewer repairs.

5) KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Flamingo Street and Bell Street on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for restriping.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) HALEIWA TO WAIPAHU

Roving right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Joseph P. Leong Highway and the H-1 Freeway on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for grass trimming and litter removal.

2) HALEIWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Iliohu Place and Kapuhi Street on Friday, July 16, through Saturday, July 17, from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for restriping work.

3) HAUULA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions in the vicinity of Kukuna Road on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for bridge repairs.

4) KAHUKU

Roving right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Pahipahialua Street and Kuilima Drive on Thursday, July 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

5) KALIHI (24/7 CLOSURE)

Kamehameha Highway between Middle Street and Laumaka Street will be reduced to one westbound and one eastbound lane 24-hours a day, seven days a week, for The Rail. Other adjustments to the area include:

No left turns from Kamehameha Highway will be allowed.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Driveway and Business access will be maintained.

The H-1 eastbound off-ramp to Dillingham Blvd. will be reduced to one lane. Middle Street southbound left turn reduced to single turn lane.

The sidewalk on the makai side of Dillingham Boulevard between Puuhale Road and Mokauea Street will be closed 24/7 with pedestrians rerouted to the mauka sidewalk.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

6) PEARL CITY

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the westbound direction between Farrington Highway and Waihona Street on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

7) SALT LAKE

Right lane closure of Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the westbound direction between Salt Lake Boulevard and Ford Island on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

8) SALT LAKE (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Center Drive and Radford Drive on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

9) WAIKANE

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Waiahole Valley Road and Waiahole Homestead Road on Thursday, July 22, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

10) WAIPIO

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the northbound direction between Waikalani Drive and Lehua Road on Monday, July 19, through Tuesday, July 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) —

1) KANEOHE (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in both directions between the Wilson Tunnel and Halekou Interchange on Saturday, July 17, from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

2) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in both directions between North School Street and the Wilson Tunnel on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Up to two lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Valkenburgh Street and Paiea Street on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., for deck repairs on the H-1 Freeway.

2) HONOLULU

Lane closure on the Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction between Richards Street and Punchbowl Street on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

3) HONOLULU

Lane closure on the Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction between Main Street and Aolele Street on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Lagoon Drive and Sand Island Access Road on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail work. Motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

5) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction between Sand Island Access Road and the H-1 Freeway onramp at the Keehi Interchange on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail work. Motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

6) PEARL HARBOR (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between OMalley Boulevard and Center Drive on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for utility work.

— PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) —

1) HONOLULU

Two lane closures on the Pali Highway in both directions between Vineyard Boulevard and South Kuakini Street on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

2) KANEOHE

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the northbound direction between Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for striping work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

3) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions in the vicinity of Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

4) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the northbound direction between the Pauoa Road overpass and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

5) NUUANU

Two lane closures on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Waokanaka Street and Country Club Road on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

6) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Pulelehua Street and Coelho Way on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for sidewalk, curb and gutter work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

7) NUUANU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the northbound direction between Puiwa Road and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, over a 24-hour period, for concrete driveway work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

—VINEYARD BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Left lane closure on Vineyard Boulevard in the eastbound direction between Maunakea Street and Queen Emma Street on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

2) HONOLULU

Left lane and left turn pocket closed on Vineyard Boulevard in the westbound direction between Queen Emma Street and Nuuanu Avenue on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

— ENTERPRISE AVENUE —

1) EWA

Lane closure on Enterprise Avenue in both directions between Franklin D. Roosevelt Road and Midway Road on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for sign replacement work.

— FRANKLIN D. ROOSEVELT AVENUE —

1) KAPOLEI

Roving closure on Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue in both directions between Essex Street and Kamokila Boulevard on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for sign replacement work.

— NUUANU AVENUE —

1) EWA

Lane closure on Nuuanu Avenue in both directions between Wylie Street and Kawananakoa Place on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

— LAGOON DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in both directions between Aolele Street and Waiwai Loop on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured to Rodgers Street.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Intermittent stoppages on Aolele Street in both directions between Aolewa Place and Lagoon Drive on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Aolele Street in both directions between Aolewa Place and Paiea Street on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— MIDDLE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Middle Street in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and King Street on Saturday, July 17, through Friday, July 23, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., for pavement construction. Traffic will be contraflowed in the southbound lanes.

— NORTH KING STREET —

1) MOANALUA (WEEKEND WORK)

Left lane closure on North King Street in the eastbound direction between the Funston Road overpass and Middle Street on Saturday, July 17, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., for ADA mat replacement.

— OLOMEA STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Olomea Street in the westbound direction between Kokea Street and Auld Lane on Saturday night, July 17, and Friday, July 23, through Friday morning, July 7, over a 24-hour period, for sewer line work. The left turn lane onto Houghtailing Street will be closed.

— SCHOOL STREET —

1) NUUANU

Lane closure on School Street in both directions between Nuuanu Avenue and Lusitania Street on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Ualena Street nightly Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured and on street parking will not be allowed.

One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— WYLIE STREET —

1) NUUANU

Right or left lane closure of Wylie Street in both directions between Nuuanu Avenue and Pali Highway on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for resurfacing work.

— CORAL SEA ROAD —

1) KAPOLEI

Right lane closure on Coral Sea Road in the eastbound direction between Long Island Street and Triploi Street on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

2) KAPOLEI

Lane closure on Coral Sea Road in both directions between Long Island Street and FD Roosevelt Road on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

— FORT BARRETTE ROAD —

1) KAPOLEI

Right lane closure on Fort Barrette Road in both directions between Roosevelt Road and Kapolei Parkway on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for utility work.

— KUNIA ROAD —

1) KUNIA

Right lane closure on Kunia Road in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Kupuna Loop on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work. The right turn lane onto Kupuna Loop will be closed.

