07/16/21-KĪKĪAOLA SMALL BOAT HARBOR LAUNCH RAMP TO REOPEN MONDAY

For Immediate News Release: July 16, 2021

KĪKĪAOLA SMALL BOAT HARBOR LAUNCH RAMP TO REOPEN MONDAY

(Kekaha, Kaua’i) – The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) announce that repairs to the Kīkīaola Small Boat Harbor Launch Ramp have been completed ahead of schedule, and the ramp will reopen on Monday, July 19, 2021. Users should be aware that the contractor will remain onsite to complete miscellaneous repairs, but their work is not anticipated to disrupt ramp use. Meghan Statts, DOBOR Assistant Administrator, stated “We appreciate the hard work and efficiency of our contractor as well as the public’s patience and understanding.”

