Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 3300 Block of Carpenter Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in the 3300 block of Carpenter Street, Southeast.

At approximately 10:14 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

One of the suspects was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.