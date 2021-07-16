New roadway surface and pedestrian/bike improvements coming to SR 4 in Wahkiakum and Cowlitz counties

Kelly Hanahan, communications, 360-605-7179

CATHLAMET – Travelers who use State Route 4, also known as Ocean Beach Highway, between Skamokawa in Wahkiakum County and State Route 432 in Cowlitz County will need to plan ahead to avoid delays this summer.

On Monday, July 19, the Washington State Department of Transportation’s contractor Doolittle Construction, LLC will begin work to resurface a 25-mile stretch of highway by installing chip seal.

“The chip sealing pavement repair process fills cracks and provides a highly skid-resistant surface, so in addition to extending the usable life of the highway it provides a smoother ride for travelers,” said WSDOT Project Engineer Joanna Lowrey. “Summer is our busy construction season, and we appreciate travelers planning extra time for travel along SR 4 while this highway preservation work takes place.”

What to expect during construction

Travelers should expect delays of up to 20 minutes, Mondays through Thursday, and are asked to follow the direction of flaggers or pilot car.

The work requires warm, dry weather so travelers will see crews working during daytime hours until all work is complete later this year.

Please be patient when traveling in work zones. Traveling at the posted construction speed limit in construction zones will ensure highway user safety, that of highway workers and it also helps prevent flying rock from the chip seal process.

More safety improvements

Later this fall and into early 2022, travelers will see additional safety improvements thanks to a bicycle and pedestrian grant received by the town of Cathlamet and Wahkiakum County. These modifications include lowering the speed limit on SR 4 to 35 mph near Cathlamet and installing new speed feedback signs to remind drivers to slow down through the area. Additional improvements include installation of pedestrian notification systems complete with lights called rectangular rapid-flashing beacons and high visibility crosswalks which will help raise drivers’ awareness to people crossing the highway, improving safety for all users.