Residents who were subject to waiting period can purchase capped zone elk tags at 10 a.m. July 17

Resident hunters who applied for a controlled elk hunt and were subject to the five-day wait period will be able to purchase capped zone elk tags starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 17. Here is a list of resident capped elk zones and the number of tags remaining for each zone.

Fish and Game offices are closed on weekends, but licenses and tags can also be bought at license vendors, with a credit card on Fish and Game's online vendor, or by calling (800) 554-8685.

Capped zone tags are sold in limited numbers on a first-come, first-served basis. Anyone who applied for a controlled elk hunt must wait five days to buy a capped elk zone tag, except for people who applied for extra antlerless controlled hunt tags (for whom there is no wait period).

