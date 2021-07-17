Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Updated Landlord – Tenant Information with End of Eviction Moratorium

Welcome to our Landlord-Tenant Information site. There are many resources for Landlord-Tenant information. You can call our Residential Landlord-Tenant Information Center, read our on-line brochures, or call “Consumer Dial.”

Governor David Ige’s recent emergency proclamations concerning the coronavirus have invoked special legal requirements applicable to Landlords and Tenants in Hawaii.

New information about the end of the Eviction Moratorium on August 6, 2021.

Recently passed bills relating to landlords and tenants:

Residential Landlord-Tenant Information Center 586-2634 (from Oahu) 8:00 a.m. – 12 noon Monday through Friday, except State holidays

Chapter 521 Residential Landlord-Tenant Code of the Hawaii Revised Statutes (revised 2018)

Landlord-Tenant Code (PDF).

Residential Landlord-Tenant Handbook (PDF) (2018 edition)

Residential Landlord-Tenant Code Messages If a landlord and tenant are unable to resolve their disagreement(s), they may need legal assistance.  However, many times, parties are able to settle their disputes without the use of attorneys, and the added expense of time and resources. Mediation may be an option.  Below, you will find a link to the Hawai’i State Judiciary – Self-Help – Landlord-Tenant Claims website that contains information on getting legal help, and mediation.  You can also click on the links below to learn more about mediation, also known as, “alternative dispute resolution,” or to find a mediation center on your island.

Recipients of Public Assistance May Establish a New Rent Due Date

