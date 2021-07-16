Suspect Sought in an Aggravated Assault Offense: 1200 Block of U Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Aggravated Assault offense that occurred on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in the 1200 block of U Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:54 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects then assaulted the victim and fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/nWlkw803O5I

Anyone who can identify these individuals, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.