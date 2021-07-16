Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrests Made in Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offenses in the Sixth and Seventh Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division announce arrests have been made in reference to Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Armed Carjacking (Gun) offenses that occurred in the Sixth and Seventh Districts.

 

Sixth District

 

  • Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Thursday, July 15, 2021, at approximately 7:05 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 5200 block of Clay Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and took the keys to the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 21-097-641

 

On Thursday, July 15, 2021, 18 year-old Ambria Farmer, of Temple Hills, MD, and 18 year-old Joshua Simmons, of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun). Pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, Simmons was charged with the below additional offense:

 

 

Seventh District

 

  • Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): On Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at approximately 5:01 pm, the suspect approached the victims in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and threatened the victims. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 21-088-852

