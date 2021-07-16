Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Newsom Declares State of Emergency in Siskiyou, Lassen and Plumas Counties Due to Fires

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued an emergency proclamation for Siskiyou County due to the Lava Fire and Lassen and Plumas counties due to the Beckwourth Complex Fire. Both fires have destroyed homes, caused the evacuation of residents and damaged critical infrastructure.

After the state secured federal assistance to combat the Lava Fire last month, Governor Newsom was briefed by fire and emergency management officials in Siskiyou County and visited a joint fuel reduction project in the region.

The text of the proclamation can be found here.

