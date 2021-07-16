Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense (Gun): 3200 Block of Morrison Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in the 3200 block of Morrison Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:08 am, two subjects were involved in a traffic accident at the listed location. After the accident, the driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene on foot. A male suspect who had been operating an uninvolved vehicle, gave chase, brandished a handgun and fired at the driver of the striking vehicle. The driver of the striking vehicle then fled the scene but was apprehended by members of the US Secret Service. No injuries were reported.

As a result of the detectives investigation, on Thursday, July 15, 2021, 51 year-old Mark Gatling, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) for discharging a handgun at the driver of the striking vehicle.

Further investigation revealed that the driver of the striking vehicle was the suspect of a Burglary One and Theft (One) Stolen Auto offense that occurred on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at approximately 6:15 am, in the 400 block of Missouri Avenue, Northwest.

On Thursday, July 15, 2021, 21 year-old Ronzoni Allen Jackson, Jr., of Temple Hills, MD, was arrested and charged with Burglary One, Theft One (Stolen Auto), Leaving After Colliding, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.