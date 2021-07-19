MyWay Projects Announces Inaugural Virtual Run/Walk Series – The Great Debate Wars
CAVE CREEK, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyWay Projects, a full-service event management company, is excited to be launching their first virtual run/walk series – The Great Debate Wars, where participants will debate on important issues like creamy vs. crunchy peanut butter, hot vs. cold pizza and over vs. under toilet paper.
The series will consist of the following twelve events in 2022:
• Peanut Butter: Creamy vs. Crunchy - January 17-24
• Pizza: Hot vs. Cold - February 2-9
• Chips: Potato vs. Tortilla - March 7-14
• Pretzels: Stick vs. Twisted - April 19-26
• Wine: Red vs. White - May 18-25
• Donuts: Round vs. Long John - May 27-June 3
• Fries: Regular vs. Curly - July 6-13
• Toilet Paper: Over vs. Under - August 19-26
• Chocolate: Milk vs. Dark - September 6-13
• Eggs: Scrambled vs. Over Easy - October 7-14
• Sandwich: Diagonal vs. Straight - October 27-November 3
• Brownies: Edge vs. Center – December 1-8
REGISTER NOW
Early bird pricing is just $25 with the option to purchase shirts for $15 ($12 for youth shirts). All registrations include a custom finisher medal and digital bib. Be sure to sign-up and defend your choice on these crucial debates. If your opinion wins, you will receive a $5 off promo code for next year’s event. Sign up for all 12 events and receive a 15% discount across all registrations.
JOIN US IN SUPPORTING THE ASTHMA AND ALLERGY FOUNDATION OF AMERICA (AAFA)
Every dollar supports AAFA’s mission of saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma and allergies through support, education for families, advocacy for patient rights, assistance with online communities, and research. For more information visit www.aafa.org.
ABOUT MYWAY PROJECTS
MyWay Projects is a full-service event management company that specializes in B2B and B2C conferences, corporate events and private meetings. Services include budget planning, venue selection, contract negotiation, third party vendor selection, content management, sponsorship deliverables management, marketing, registration, and more.
Shilo Lusson
The series will consist of the following twelve events in 2022:
• Peanut Butter: Creamy vs. Crunchy - January 17-24
• Pizza: Hot vs. Cold - February 2-9
• Chips: Potato vs. Tortilla - March 7-14
• Pretzels: Stick vs. Twisted - April 19-26
• Wine: Red vs. White - May 18-25
• Donuts: Round vs. Long John - May 27-June 3
• Fries: Regular vs. Curly - July 6-13
• Toilet Paper: Over vs. Under - August 19-26
• Chocolate: Milk vs. Dark - September 6-13
• Eggs: Scrambled vs. Over Easy - October 7-14
• Sandwich: Diagonal vs. Straight - October 27-November 3
• Brownies: Edge vs. Center – December 1-8
REGISTER NOW
Early bird pricing is just $25 with the option to purchase shirts for $15 ($12 for youth shirts). All registrations include a custom finisher medal and digital bib. Be sure to sign-up and defend your choice on these crucial debates. If your opinion wins, you will receive a $5 off promo code for next year’s event. Sign up for all 12 events and receive a 15% discount across all registrations.
JOIN US IN SUPPORTING THE ASTHMA AND ALLERGY FOUNDATION OF AMERICA (AAFA)
Every dollar supports AAFA’s mission of saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma and allergies through support, education for families, advocacy for patient rights, assistance with online communities, and research. For more information visit www.aafa.org.
ABOUT MYWAY PROJECTS
MyWay Projects is a full-service event management company that specializes in B2B and B2C conferences, corporate events and private meetings. Services include budget planning, venue selection, contract negotiation, third party vendor selection, content management, sponsorship deliverables management, marketing, registration, and more.
Shilo Lusson
MyWay Projects LLC
+1 480-630-0294
slusson@mywayproj.com