Summer Lunch and Learn Series: OTR's Taxpayer Advocate to Host a Series of Discussions Via Instagram Live Starting July 23
Beginning Friday, July 23, from noon-12:30 pm, the Office of Tax and Revenue’s taxpayer advocate, Elena Fowlkes, will host a series of interactive discussions on how to navigate and complete your tax transactions more effectively.
Participants will learn more about the following topics throughout the series:
- July 23: Navigating MyTax.DC.gov
- July 30: Completing the return verification process
- August 13: Responding to a non-filer’s notice
- August 27: Getting answers on the most frequently asked questions
The live stream will begin promptly at 12 pm via OTR’s official Instagram page (@MyTaxDC).
We look forward to your participation!