Summer Lunch and Learn Series: OTR's Taxpayer Advocate to Host a Series of Discussions Via Instagram Live Starting July 23

Beginning Friday, July 23, from noon-12:30 pm, the Office of Tax and Revenue’s taxpayer advocate, Elena Fowlkes, will host a series of interactive discussions on how to navigate and complete your tax transactions more effectively.

Participants will learn more about the following topics throughout the series:

July 23: Navigating MyTax.DC.gov

July 30: Completing the return verification process

August 13: Responding to a non-filer's notice

August 27: Getting answers on the most frequently asked questions

The live stream will begin promptly at 12 pm via OTR’s official Instagram page (@MyTaxDC).

We look forward to your participation!