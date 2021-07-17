New to IV Therapy? Prime IV of South Jordan, Utah Has the Answers

IV therapy is the new kid on the block, but trust us when we say it’s here to stay. And so is Prime IV Hydration & Wellness (South Jordan, Utah)

SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IV therapy is the new kid on the block, but trust us when we say it’s here to stay. According to some media outlets, IV treatments topped the wellness trends of 2019 and continued to increase in popularity in 2020. But if you’re new to IV therapy, you’re probably questioning how it can benefit you. Here at Prime IV Hydration and Wellness, it’s our specialty. So get ready to have your mind blown as you learn about the world’s #1 wellness trend.

What is IV therapy?

You may have had a drip at some point in your life, most likely when you were at the hospital. A drip, also known as intravenous or IV fluids, is a plastic bag filled with liquids that flow into your bloodstream through a small tube that is inserted into your arm. To get things started, we prick your arm with a small needle and then advance a small and short plastic tube (also known as a catheter) into your vein before removing the needle. The IV can then deliver vitamins and fluids directly and efficiently to replenish and deeply hydrate your body at a cellular level.

If you’re squirmy, the thought of a needle may gross you out a little, but many people have quickly overcome their hesitation because of two things. First, the pain is nothing more than a tiny pinprick. Second, you’ll realize it’s absolutely worth it when you personally experience its amazing benefits.

What are the benefits of IV therapy?

The benefits of IV therapy are extensive and have been shown to effectively treat common ailments including:

• Dehydration

• Migraines

• Fatigue

• A run-down immune system

• Sports recovery

• Hangover recovery

• Sun poisoning

The majority of these ailments are caused in part due to a lack of circulating nutrients, dehydration and a compromised immune system. Having an IV infusion pumps the necessary vitamins and fluids directly into your bloodstream to give you the boost you need to bring you back to health.

Here’s why this works. When you’re feeling run down, have low energy or struggling with brain fog, it’s likely that your body is fighting a harmful pathogen or is unable to effectively flush out toxins. When toxins build up in the body, it can cause inflammation and sickness, prompting an immune response; but if there is a harmful pathogen present, immune function is impaired and your body can’t effectively rid the body of sickness.

Plus, unless your diet and lifestyle habits are exemplary, it’s likely you are lacking in certain essential nutrients like vitamins C, D, B-12, magnesium, or others. Think you’re probably fine? An estimated 92 percent of US adults have a vitamin deficiency, so statistically speaking, you’re probably lacking in something. Any vitamin deficiency or insufficiency will inhibit immune function, increasing your risk of illness. Ensuring your body has access to enough circulating nutrients will optimize immune function and keep you fit.

The Myers’ Cocktail, one of our most popular IV infusions for migraines, allergies, fatigue, and fibromyalgia, has been shown in research to have notable benefits. A pilot study published in 2009 examined the benefits of the Myers’ Cocktail for fibromyalgia patients, concluding that after 8 weeks of weekly IV therapy, patients reported less pain, less depression, reduced joint tenderness, and improved quality of life.

Consider these additional benefits of IV therapy:

• Intravenously is the most effective way to absorb vitamins and nutrients.

• You feel better immediately after the session, an effect that is enhanced with consistent treatments. You will likely feel clear-minded, energized, and revitalized.

• It’s quick! You can do it on your lunch break or between meetings.

• It can be used as part of a treatment plan for many chronic conditions like fatigue, pain, depression, migraines, and others.

• It’s a powerful immune booster.

• It’s deeply hydrating, working at a cellular level.

• It’s customizable based on your symptoms.

• It actually WORKS!

Variety

No two people are the very same, so why should their IV cocktails be identical? They don’t have to be. We offer a huge variety of IV cocktails using combinations of the following vitamins and nutrients: B-Complex, Calcium, Glutathione, Magnesium Chloride, Vitamin B-6, Vitamin B-5, Vitamin B-12, Vitamin C, Zinc, Zofran.

If you’re not sure which one to get, try one of these customer favorites:

The Revitalizer: Feeling rundown, lethargic, and just don’t know what happened to your vitality? Fight fatigue fast with this super powerful drip!

The Myers’ Cocktail: Nutrients to relieve several medical conditions including depression, asthma, migraines, fatigue, fibromyalgia, muscle spasm, respiratory infections, allergies, and many other disorders.

The Immunity Armor: A total boost for your immune system. High dose of Vitamin C and Zinc, proven to help prevent, shorten, and reduce the severity of cold, flu, and viral infection.

Prime Customer Service

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness staff members are passionate about health and wellness. Based on the growing need for additional health and wellness solutions, they deliver the best formulations based on extensive research and medical validation. Employees educate clients about their personal health and wellness while providing top-of-the-line vitamin cocktails unlike what others currently offer. They strive to provide a spa-like experience while giving the public an alternative to pills or other substances that are not all natural and could be harmful to the body if used long term.

Schedule a Drip Day

If you’re questioning whether IV therapy is right for you, think of it this way. Your body is like a vehicle that, without the right fuel and servicing, is going to start breaking down. Vitamin deficiencies and dehydration will manifest as a whole range of health problems. IV therapy is more important now than ever, so contact us today if you want to feel how it boosts your health and wellness.

About Us

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness – The District (South Jordan) is staffed by people who are passionate about health and wellness. Based on the growing need for additional health and wellness solutions, our infusion specialists deliver personal consultations as well as higher doses and better formulas than you will find elsewhere. We endeavor to educate people about their personal health and wellness while providing top-of-the-line vitamin cocktails unlike what others currently offer. We strive to provide a spa-like experience while giving the public an alternative to pills or other substances that are not all natural and could be harmful to the body if used long term.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness now has four Utah locations with stores in St. George, Lehi, Riverwoods (Provo), and South Jordan. Contact this location directly online at www.primeivthedistrict.com, via email at info@primeivthedistrict.com, or by calling 385.787.6868.

Prime IV Lehi is a franchisee of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness based in Colorado Springs, CO. For details, visit www.primeivhydration.com.

