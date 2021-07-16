'Victory for workers': State's high court rules on pay for employees who work through lunch, breaks

Employees in California who are ordered to work through their half-hour lunch period or 10-minute rest breaks are entitled to an extra hour’s pay at their “regular rate of compensation.” What that rate amounts to for the thousands whose regular pay includes commissions or bonuses wasn’t clear until Thursday, when the state Supreme Court ruled in the employees’ favor.
