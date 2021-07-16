Sen. Angela Walton Mosley to Host Free Gospel Fest Event in Florissant

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Angela Walton Mosley, D-Florissant, announces she will host Gospel Fest on Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 12-4 p.m. This free event will take place at the Knights of Columbus park, located at 50 St. Francis Street in Florissant. The event includes a host of performers, including Generald Wilson, Rodney Douglas, Jesse Prather, Reggie Reg, Daphne Rice-Bruce, Letitia Young, TB2, Scooter Lamont and others. “I am excited to host this wonderful event for the residents in our community,” said Sen. Mosley. “Gospel Fest is about coming together as a community, in fellowship, to celebrate our faith and worship our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Despite the pandemic and the struggles of the past year, God has blessed our community, and I am looking forward to seeing old friends and making new ones during this incredible event.” Free food will be provided during the event while it lasts. In addition, local food trucks will be on site to offer other food and beverage options for purchase. For more information on Sen. Walton Mosley’s legislative actions, visit her official Senate website at senate.mo.gov/Mosley.