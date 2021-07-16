Route 2046 Streets Run Lane Restrictions Next Week in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Streets Run Road (Route 2046) in Baldwin and West Mifflin boroughs, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Thursday, July 19-22, weather permitting.

Lane restrictions will occur on Streets Run Road near Willock Avenue between Delwar Road and the Baltimore and Ohio railroad tracks from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone.

Crews will conduct slide remediation work.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #