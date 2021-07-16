Route 2071 Shannon Road Sewer Inspection Starts Monday in Penn Hills

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Shannon Road (Route 2071) in the Municipality of Penn Hills, Allegheny County will begin Monday, July 19 weather permitting.

Sanitary sewer inspection work on Shannon Road between Dalecrest Drive and Wildwood Road will occur from 7 a.m. to 5 a.m. weekdays through Friday, July 30. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur.

Crews from State Pipe Services will conduct sanitary sewer inspection work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Michelle Carney at 412-409-2305 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

