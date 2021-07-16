Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 379 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,379 in the last 365 days.

Route 2094 Jerome Street Bridge Eastbound Overnight Detour Sunday Night in McKeesport

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing an eastbound detour on the Jerome Street (Route 2094/Lysle Boulevard) Bridge over the Youghiogheny River in the City of McKeesport, Allegheny County, will occur Sunday night, July 18 weather permitting.

An eastbound closure of the Jerome Street Bridge will occur from 9 p.m. Sunday night through 6 a.m. Monday morning as crews conduct bridge deck placement work. 

Eastbound traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

  • From eastbound West Fifth Avenue, turn left onto Ramp Number 1

  • Turn right onto Rebecca Street

  • Turn left onto Atlantic Avenue

  • Turn left onto Erie Street

  • From Erie Street, slight left onto River Road

  • Turn right onto River Drive

  • Turn right onto Liberty Way and cross the 15th Street Bridge

  • Turn left onto Route 148 (Walnut Street)

  • Follow Route 148 back to Lysle Boulevard

  • End detour

One additional overnight closure in the eastbound direction is anticipated to occur in July.  Information will be provided in advance of the closure.

As a reminder, the Jerome Street Bridge is closed in the westbound direction around-the-clock through November.

Bridge rehabilitation work on the Jerome Street Bridge over the Youghiogheny River in the City of McKeesport began in the summer of 2020. The $15.44 million rehabilitation project is anticipated to conclude in the winter of 2022 and includes a new concrete deck and sidewalk, barrier repairs, full painting, structural steel repairs, concrete substructure repairs, bearing replacement, and new expansion dams.

The Joseph B. Fay Company is the prime contractor.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

Route 2094 Jerome Street Bridge Eastbound Overnight Detour Sunday Night in McKeesport

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.