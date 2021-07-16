I-15 Spring Mountain Road Upgrades, Nightly Closures July 19-23 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces the forthcoming traffic restrictions related to the installation of detection cameras as part of a $2.6 million, two-year High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) study to monitor and analyze the use of the 20-mile network in Clark County.

Monday Night, July 19 – Tuesday Morning, July 20 • The right two travel lanes along northbound Interstate 15 at Spring Mountain Road will be closed from 8 p.m., July 19, until 5:30 a.m., July 20, in Las Vegas.

Tuesday Night, July 20 – Wednesday Morning, July 21 • The left three travel lanes and shoulder along northbound Interstate 15 at Spring Mountain Road will be closed from 8 p.m., July 20, until 5:30 a.m., July 21, in Las Vegas. • The left shoulder along southbound Interstate 15 at Spring Mountain Road will be closed from 8 p.m., July 20, until 5:30 a.m., July 21, in Las Vegas.

Wednesday Night, July 21 – Thursday Morning, July 22 • The left two travel lanes and shoulder along northbound Interstate 15 at Spring Mountain Road will be closed from 8 p.m., July 21, until 5:30 a.m., July 22, in Las Vegas. • The left shoulder along southbound Interstate 15 at Spring Mountain Road will be closed from 8 p.m., July 21, until 5:30 a.m., July 22, in Las Vegas. • The northbound Interstate 15 from eastbound Spring Mountain Road will be closed from 8 p.m., July 21, until 5:30 a.m., July 22, in Las Vegas.

Thursday Night, July 22 – Friday Morning, July 23 • The left shoulder and HOV lanes along northbound Interstate 15 at Spring Mountain Road will be closed from 8 p.m., July 22, until 5:30 a.m., July 23, in Las Vegas.

Detection cameras are being installed to ensure the HOV network is being used as intended. The results will help inform, influence, and guide future HOV motorist policy. The dedicated diamond-marked lanes extend along both sides of Interstate 15 from Silverado Ranch Boulevard to the Spaghetti Bowl Interchange, and along U.S. Highway 95 in both directions between the Spaghetti Bowl interchange and Ann Road in northwest Las Vegas.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.