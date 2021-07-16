Governor Newsom Signs State Budget Legislation 7.16.21

Published: Jul 16, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Following the Legislature’s passage of key remaining measures of the architecture of the 2021-22 state budget, Governor Gavin Newsom today signed the below legislation:

AB 134 by the Committee on Budget – Mental Health Services Act: county program and expenditure plans.

AB 135 by the Committee on Budget – Human services omnibus.

AB 136 by the Committee on Budget – Developmental services.

AB 137 by the Committee on Budget – State government.

AB 138 by the Committee on Budget – Employment: health care benefits: unemployment insurance: policies and practices.

AB 143 by the Committee on Budget – Courts.

AB 145 by the Committee on Budget – Public safety.

AB 149 by the Committee on Budget – Transportation.

AB 150 by the Committee on Budget – Sales and Use Tax Law: Personal Income Tax Law: Corporation Tax Law: Budget Act of 2021.

AB 153 by the Committee on Budget – Public social services.

AB 164 by Assemblymember Philip Ting (D-San Francisco) – Budget Act of 2021.

SB 157 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – Crime prevention: enforcement and training programs.

SB 160 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – Department of Cannabis Control: licensure: appellations of origin: trade samples.

Additional details regarding the 2021 Budget Act can be found in the Department of Finance’s Enacted Budget Summary, located at www.ebudget.ca.gov

###