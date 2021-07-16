Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Newsom Signs State Budget Legislation 7.16.21

SACRAMENTO – Following the Legislature’s passage of key remaining measures of the architecture of the 2021-22 state budget, Governor Gavin Newsom today signed the below legislation:

  • AB 134 by the Committee on Budget – Mental Health Services Act: county program and expenditure plans.
  • AB 135 by the Committee on Budget – Human services omnibus.
  • AB 136 by the Committee on Budget – Developmental services.
  • AB 137 by the Committee on Budget – State government.
  • AB 138 by the Committee on Budget – Employment: health care benefits: unemployment insurance: policies and practices.
  • AB 143 by the Committee on Budget – Courts.
  • AB 145 by the Committee on Budget – Public safety.
  • AB 149 by the Committee on Budget – Transportation.
  • AB 150 by the Committee on Budget – Sales and Use Tax Law: Personal Income Tax Law: Corporation Tax Law: Budget Act of 2021.
  • AB 153 by the Committee on Budget – Public social services.
  • AB 164 by Assemblymember Philip Ting (D-San Francisco) – Budget Act of 2021.
  • SB 157 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – Crime prevention: enforcement and training programs.
  • SB 160 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – Department of Cannabis Control: licensure: appellations of origin: trade samples.

Additional details regarding the 2021 Budget Act can be found in the Department of Finance’s Enacted Budget Summary, located at www.ebudget.ca.gov

