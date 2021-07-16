Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Newsom Signs Legislation 7.16.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

  • AB 289 by Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier) – Classified school employees: merit system: adoption and termination.
  • AB 302 by Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego) – San Diego Metropolitan Transit Development Board: regulation of for-hire vehicle and passenger jitney services.
  • AB 398 by Assemblymember Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) – Department of Motor Vehicles: records. A signing message can be found here.
  • AB 419 by Assemblymember Laurie Davies (R-Laguna Niguel) – Criminal procedure: victim and witness privacy.
  • AB 466 by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) – Returns: unclaimed property.
  • AB 477 by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Child abuse multidisciplinary personnel team: children’s advocacy centers.
  • AB 569 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – Contractors: civil penalties: letters of admonishment.
  • AB 712 by Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier) – Local Agency Public Construction Act: change orders: County of Los Angeles.
  • AB 742 by Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier) – Personal income taxes: voluntary contributions: School Supplies for Homeless Children Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund.
  • AB 819 by Assemblymember Marc Levine (D-Marin County) – California Environmental Quality Act: notices and documents: electronic filing and posting.
  • AB 841 by Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo County) – Dependant children.
  • AB 1004 by Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier) – CalWORKs eligibility: income exemption: census.
  • AB 1591 by the Committee on Elections – Elections omnibus bill.
  • SB 214 by Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) – Neighborhood electric vehicles: County of Orange: Ranch Plan Planned Community.
  • SB 254 by Senator Andreas Borgeas (R-Fresno) – Public schools: September 11th Remembrance Day.
  • SB 308 by Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) – Unclaimed property: electronic funds transfer.
  • SB 347 by Senator Anna Caballero (D-Salinas) – Urban forestry: California Community and Neighborhood Tree Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund.
  • SB 360 by Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) – Consumer Credit Reporting Agencies Act: escrow agent rating services and escrow agents.
  • SB 414 by Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) – Land.
  • SB 590 by Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) – 2022 statewide primary election: terms of office.
  • SB 640 by Senator Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park) – Transportation financing: jointly funded projects.
  • SB 657 by Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa) – Employment: electronic documents.
  • SB 701 by the Committee on Education – Public postsecondary education: federal GI Bill: nonresident tuition: real property.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov

