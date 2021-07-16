Governor Newsom Signs Legislation 7.16.21

Published:
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:
- AB 289 by Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier) – Classified school employees: merit system: adoption and termination.
- AB 302 by Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego) – San Diego Metropolitan Transit Development Board: regulation of for-hire vehicle and passenger jitney services.
- AB 398 by Assemblymember Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) – Department of Motor Vehicles: records. A signing message can be found here.
- AB 419 by Assemblymember Laurie Davies (R-Laguna Niguel) – Criminal procedure: victim and witness privacy.
- AB 466 by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) – Returns: unclaimed property.
- AB 477 by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Child abuse multidisciplinary personnel team: children’s advocacy centers.
- AB 569 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – Contractors: civil penalties: letters of admonishment.
- AB 712 by Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier) – Local Agency Public Construction Act: change orders: County of Los Angeles.
- AB 742 by Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier) – Personal income taxes: voluntary contributions: School Supplies for Homeless Children Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund.
- AB 819 by Assemblymember Marc Levine (D-Marin County) – California Environmental Quality Act: notices and documents: electronic filing and posting.
- AB 841 by Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo County) – Dependant children.
- AB 1004 by Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier) – CalWORKs eligibility: income exemption: census.
- AB 1591 by the Committee on Elections – Elections omnibus bill.
- SB 214 by Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) – Neighborhood electric vehicles: County of Orange: Ranch Plan Planned Community.
- SB 254 by Senator Andreas Borgeas (R-Fresno) – Public schools: September 11th Remembrance Day.
- SB 308 by Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) – Unclaimed property: electronic funds transfer.
- SB 347 by Senator Anna Caballero (D-Salinas) – Urban forestry: California Community and Neighborhood Tree Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund.
- SB 360 by Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) – Consumer Credit Reporting Agencies Act: escrow agent rating services and escrow agents.
- SB 414 by Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) – Land.
- SB 590 by Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) – 2022 statewide primary election: terms of office.
- SB 640 by Senator Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park) – Transportation financing: jointly funded projects.
- SB 657 by Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa) – Employment: electronic documents.
- SB 701 by the Committee on Education – Public postsecondary education: federal GI Bill: nonresident tuition: real property.
For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov
###