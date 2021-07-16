Commission Sends Three Candidates To Governor For Vacancy In 7th Judicial District

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission met today, Friday, July 16, to consider five candidates for the 7th judicial district circuit court vacancy. The 7th judicial district covers Anderson County. This vacancy was created by the retirement of the Honorable Donald R. Elledge, effective July 2, 2021.

After holding a public hearing and conducting public interviews, the Commission selected the following individuals to forward to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration:

Dail R. Cantrell

Karen G. Crutchfield

Ryan Michael Spitzer