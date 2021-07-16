Repairs to damaged I-75 pavement at Big Beaver Road in Troy estimated at $1.5 million after tanker crash and fire

Contact:

Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications

Fast facts: - The July 12 tanker crash and fire resulted in significant damage to the freeway pavement and median barrier wall. - The estimated cost to rebuild sections of I-75 lanes and wall is estimated at $1.5 million. - The repairs are anticipated to be completed in six weeks.

July 16, 2021 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that repairs to the damaged section of I-75 at Big Beaver Road in Troy is estimated at $1.5 million. All lanes of the freeway and a portion of the median barrier wall were damaged due to a July 12 tanker crash and fire. Those sections of pavement and barrier will be rebuilt, and all costs associated with the incident response, cleanup and repair will be submitted to the carrier's insurance company for reimbursement.

Currently, I-75 traffic is maintained in the right lane of each direction to allow traffic to move on the freeway while crews rebuild the damaged left lanes, along with the concrete median wall that separates both directions of traffic. Afterward, crews will move to rebuild the right lanes. To minimize expected delays, crews will keep closed the entrance ramps at 14 Mile and Rochester roads to northbound I-75, and the entrance ramps at Crooks Road/Corporate Drive and Big Beaver Road entrance ramps to southbound I-75.

All lanes and ramps are expected to be reopened in six weeks.

