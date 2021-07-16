» News » 2021 » Bennett Spring State Park continues Bennett Tradit...

Bennett Spring State Park continues Bennett Traditions, an educational and quilting series, July through October

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 16, 2021 – Interpretive staff at Bennett Spring State Park invites the public to attend a Bennett Traditions program about bears and quilting at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 22. The program will include information about bears, instruction on a paw print quilt block design and a demonstration of how to set quilt blocks together and prepare for quilting.

In commemoration of the Missouri bicentennial, Bennett Spring State Park is hosting the monthly series, Bennett Traditions. Each program includes a 20-minute presentation about a natural and/or historic topic that pertains to the area. The presentation is followed by a 20-minute lesson from Karen Jaegers about quilting that relates back to the presentation topic. The event concludes with a short question-and-answer session led by June Buckles of Buckles, Bobbins and Bolts Quilt Shop.

Upcoming presentation topics, quilt block designs and quilting techniques include:

Thursday, Aug. 26 – Snakes, snake block, batting choices and the process Thursday, Sept. 23 – Birds, flying geese block, choosing techniques (primitive vs. machine). Thursday, Oct. 28 – Trees, maple leaf block, binding techniques

Registration is required and limited to 10 people. Each program will be recorded and posted online at a future date. To register or for more information, contact the Bennett Spring Nature Center at 417-532-3925.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

This is one of many events Missouri State Parks is hosting to commemorate the state's bicentennial. To see a complete list of bicentennial-related events and learn more the commemoration, visit: mostateparks.com/bicentennial.

Bennett Spring State Park is located at 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon. For more information about the event, call the nature center at 417-532-3925 or fish hatchery staff at 417-532-4418.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

