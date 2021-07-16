» News » 2021 » Prairie State Park invites the public for an eveni...

Prairie State Park invites the public for an evening stroll July 24

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 16, 2021 – Prairie State Park staff invites the public to experience the prairie at nightfall with a stroll at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 24. Participants will encounter natural wonders as the sun goes down and the day fades into night. Some plants only flower at night and many animals are more active as the temperature cools down. The 1-mile-long hike will be across the prairie.

Participants should meet at the Regal Tallgrass Prairie Nature Center, bring a flashlight and wear sturdy shoes and long pants. The use of insect repellent is recommended. Pets are not permitted on the trails.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Prairie State Park is located at 128 NW 150th Lane, in Mindenmines. To register and get additional information about this event, please contact Prairie State Park at 417-843-6711.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

