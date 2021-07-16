Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Notice of Judicial Vacancy: South Central Judicial District

The Judicial Nominating Committee received a letter from Governor Doug Burgum convening the Committee to screen applicants and submit a list of nominees to fill a judgeship in the South Central Judicial District (with chambers in Mandan) as a result of the resignation of Judge John Grinsteiner.

The committee is now accepting applications from qualified attorneys interested in the district court appointment. The judgeship will be filled under N.D.C.C. Chapter 27-25. Application information is included below.

Application Form

Statement of Interests Form

Applications can be sent to info@sband.org and must be received by 3:00 p.m. (CDT) on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

The following week, the State Bar Association will conduct an electronic judicial candidate survey of the applicants before the Judicial Nominating Committee meets.

If you have any questions, please contact SBAND Executive Director Tony Weiler tony@sband.org

Read the Supreme Court's order on the SCJD vacancy: /news/north-dakota/north-dakota-supreme-court/general-news/court-issues-order-on-vacancy-in-scjd-judgeship

