Coronavirus - South Africa: Latest Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in South Africa (July 16, 2021)

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues the monitoring and surveillance of COVID-19 in order to inform the public health response.

Today the institute reports 15 939 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 269 179. This increase represents a 29.5% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 413 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 66 385 to date.

14 154 725 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 7 939 684 56% 24 675 46% Public 6 215 041 44% 29 422 54% Total 14 154 725 54 097

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (38%), followed by Western Cape (19%). Limpopo accounted for 12%; Mpumalanga accounted for 9%; North West accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 4%; Free State accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 15 July 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 15 July 2021 New cases on 16 July 2021 Total cases for 16 July 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 216 502 3 216 505 826 217 331 9.6 Free State 121 896 1 121 897 520 122 417 5.4 Gauteng 799 454 11 799 465 6 013 805 478 35.5 KwaZulu-Natal 373 285 -22 373 263 611 373 874 16.5 Limpopo 97 588 3 97 591 1 928 99 519 4.4 Mpumalanga 110 378 3 110 381 1 471 111 852 4.9 North West 114 479 2 114 481 1 197 115 678 5.1 Northern Cape 62 633 -2 62 631 368 62 999 2.8 Western Cape 357 025 1 357 026 3 005 360 031 15.9 Total 2 253 240 0 2 253 240 15 939 2 269 179 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE The total number of cases today (n= 15 939) is lower than yesterday (n= 16 435) but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=15 928). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS There has been an increase of 714 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 257 162 548 27 948 9 890 Public 409 174 803 41 372 7 180 TOTAL 666 337 351 69 320 17 070

VACCINE UPDATE

