Coronavirus - South Africa: Latest Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in South Africa (July 16, 2021)

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues the monitoring and surveillance of COVID-19 in order to inform the public health response.

Today the institute reports 15 939 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 269 179. This increase represents a 29.5% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 413 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 66 385 to date.

14 154 725 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

Private

7 939 684

56%

24 675

46%

Public

6 215 041

44%

29 422

54%

Total

14 154 725

54 097

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (38%), followed by Western Cape (19%). Limpopo accounted for 12%; Mpumalanga accounted for 9%; North West accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 4%; Free State accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province

Total cases for 15 July 2021

Adjusted numbers after harmonisation

Updated total cases on 15 July  2021

New cases on 16 July 2021

Total cases for 16 July 2021

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

216 502

3

216 505

826

217 331

9.6

Free State

121 896

1

121 897

520

122 417

5.4

Gauteng

799 454

11

799 465

6 013

805 478

35.5

KwaZulu-Natal

373 285

-22

373 263

611

373 874

16.5

Limpopo

97 588

3

97 591

1 928

99 519

4.4

Mpumalanga

110 378

3

110 381

1 471

111 852

4.9

North West

114 479

2

114 481

1 197

115 678

5.1

Northern Cape

62 633

-2

62 631

368

62 999

2.8

Western Cape

357 025

1

357 026

3 005

360 031

15.9

Total

2 253 240

0

2 253 240

15 939

2 269 179

100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE The total number of cases today (n= 15 939) is lower than yesterday (n= 16 435) but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=15 928).  The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard. (https://bit.ly/3xPjhJo)

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS There has been an increase of 714 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector

Facilities Reporting

Admissions

to Date

Died to Date

Currently Admitted

Private

257

162 548

27 948

9 890

Public

409

174 803

41 372

7 180

TOTAL

666

337 351

69 320

17 070

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here. (https://bit.ly/3esSwT9)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).

