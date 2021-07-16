Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 392 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,412 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Wolf Thanks Returning PA -Task Force 1 for Assisting at Site of Deadly Florida Building Collapse

Governor Tom Wolf thanked members of Pennsylvania-Task Force 1 (PA-TF1), who returned today to Philadelphia after spending two weeks assisting with search and rescue efforts at the site of the recent deadly building collapse in Surfside, Florida.

“I want to thank the men and women of PA-TF1 for assisting at the site of terrible tragedy. This was a dangerous mission but they understood the risks and worked long hours at the site of the building collapse to provide critical emergency services. Pennsylvania is proud and grateful for their service, and I was pleased to be able to welcome them home.”

PA-TF 1 is one of 28 teams that are part of the National Urban Search and Rescue Response System and is a federal resource that can quickly be mobilized to deploy to incidents anywhere in the country. The team is sponsored by the Philadelphia Fire Department.

You just read:

Gov. Wolf Thanks Returning PA -Task Force 1 for Assisting at Site of Deadly Florida Building Collapse

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.