State disciplines health care providers-R21-17

For immediate release: July 15, 2021 (21-169)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

Benton County

In May 2021 the Nursing Commission ended probation on the registered nurse license for Debra Lynn Mains (RN00145819).

Clark County

In May 2021 the Nursing Commission entered an agreed order and reinstated the registered nurse and advanced registered nurse practitioner licenses for Theresa M. Hines (RN00120084, AP60000912). Hines must comply with the terms and conditions of the agreed order.

In May 2021 the Psychology Board granted the release from terms and conditions for psychologist Christopher K. Johnson (PY00000813).

Grant County

In April 2021 the Dental Commission withdrew the statement of charges against Jerome Robert Baruffi (DE00003355).

King County

In June 2021 the Unlicensed Practice Program issued a notice of intent to issue a cease-and-desist order to Hai Deng. Deng engaged in the unlicensed practice of massage for money without a proper license.

In June 2021 the Unlicensed Practice Program issued a notice of intent to issue a cease-and-desist order to Yali Guo. Guo engaged in the unlicensed practice of massage for money without a proper license.

In May 2021 the Nursing Commission ended probation on the licensed practical nurse license for Ayele Degefe Indiyelalu (LP00053242).

In May 2021 the secretary of health granted the release of terms and conditions for dispensing optician Logan Nathaniel Peck (DO60208240).

In June 2021 the Unlicensed Practice Program issued a notice of intent to issue a cease-and-desist order to Dongmei Peng. Peng engaged in the unlicensed practice of massage for money without a proper license.

In June 2021 the Unlicensed Practice Program issued a notice of intent to issue a cease-and-desist order to Lili Zheng. Zheng engaged in the unlicensed practice of massage for money without a proper license.

Snohomish County

In June 2021 the Pharmacy Commission charged pharmacy technician Chelsea Erin Martinez (VA60429952) with unprofessional conduct. Martinez allegedly failed to submit proof she completed 10 hours of continuing education during the August 2018 to July 2019 renewal period.

In May 2021 the secretary of health denied the application of registered medical assistant Anna Christina Strickland (MR61048439). The Washington Nursing Commission entered an agreement with Strickland that requires her to undergo evaluation for a substance abuse monitoring program. Should Strickland not be required to enroll in the program, she will be placed on probation for at least 24 months. In 2018 while Strickland worked at a long-term care facility, she signed out narcotic medications without documenting administration. Multiple doses of controlled substances remained unaccounted for.

In May 2021 the Pharmacy Commission granted the release from terms and conditions for pharmacist Grant Joseph Walker (PH60168992).

Spokane County

In May 2021 the Nursing Commission released registered nurse LeAnn C. Noone (RN60020868) from the terms and conditions of an agreed order.