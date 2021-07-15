State disciplines health care providers-R21-17
For immediate release: July 15, 2021 (21-169)
State disciplines health care providers
OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.
The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.
Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.
Benton County
In May 2021 the Nursing Commission ended probation on the registered nurse license for Debra Lynn Mains (RN00145819).
Clark County
In May 2021 the Nursing Commission entered an agreed order and reinstated the registered nurse and advanced registered nurse practitioner licenses for Theresa M. Hines (RN00120084, AP60000912). Hines must comply with the terms and conditions of the agreed order.
In May 2021 the Psychology Board granted the release from terms and conditions for psychologist Christopher K. Johnson (PY00000813).
Grant County
In April 2021 the Dental Commission withdrew the statement of charges against Jerome Robert Baruffi (DE00003355).
King County
In June 2021 the Unlicensed Practice Program issued a notice of intent to issue a cease-and-desist order to Hai Deng. Deng engaged in the unlicensed practice of massage for money without a proper license.
In June 2021 the Unlicensed Practice Program issued a notice of intent to issue a cease-and-desist order to Yali Guo. Guo engaged in the unlicensed practice of massage for money without a proper license.
In May 2021 the Nursing Commission ended probation on the licensed practical nurse license for Ayele Degefe Indiyelalu (LP00053242).
In May 2021 the secretary of health granted the release of terms and conditions for dispensing optician Logan Nathaniel Peck (DO60208240).
In June 2021 the Unlicensed Practice Program issued a notice of intent to issue a cease-and-desist order to Dongmei Peng. Peng engaged in the unlicensed practice of massage for money without a proper license.
In June 2021 the Unlicensed Practice Program issued a notice of intent to issue a cease-and-desist order to Lili Zheng. Zheng engaged in the unlicensed practice of massage for money without a proper license.
Snohomish County
In June 2021 the Pharmacy Commission charged pharmacy technician Chelsea Erin Martinez (VA60429952) with unprofessional conduct. Martinez allegedly failed to submit proof she completed 10 hours of continuing education during the August 2018 to July 2019 renewal period.
In May 2021 the secretary of health denied the application of registered medical assistant Anna Christina Strickland (MR61048439). The Washington Nursing Commission entered an agreement with Strickland that requires her to undergo evaluation for a substance abuse monitoring program. Should Strickland not be required to enroll in the program, she will be placed on probation for at least 24 months. In 2018 while Strickland worked at a long-term care facility, she signed out narcotic medications without documenting administration. Multiple doses of controlled substances remained unaccounted for.
In May 2021 the Pharmacy Commission granted the release from terms and conditions for pharmacist Grant Joseph Walker (PH60168992).
Spokane County
In May 2021 the Nursing Commission released registered nurse LeAnn C. Noone (RN60020868) from the terms and conditions of an agreed order.
In May 2021 the Nursing Commission released registered nurse James S. Sissons, Jr. (RN00127856) from the terms and conditions of an agreed order.
Thurston County
In June 2021 the Unlicensed Practice Program issued a notice of intent to issue a cease-and-desist order to Xu Dong Zhang. Zhang engaged in the unlicensed practice of massage for money without a proper license.
Yakima County
In April 2021 the secretary of health denied the license of agency-affiliated counselor Robert Keith Lambert (CO61134369). Lambert was convicted of third-degree theft in 2018; attempted second-degree theft in 2017; third-degree theft in 2010; third-degree theft in 2008; third-degree theft in 2007; attempted second-degree theft in 2005; and attempted second-degree theft in 2002.
In May 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program entered an agreed order with certified nursing assistant Jennifer Suzanne Taylor (NC10051366) and placed her license on probation for at least three years. Taylor must comply with terms and conditions. In 2020 the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, which determined that Taylor financially exploited a vulnerable adult, placed Taylor on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. That prohibits Taylor from being employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.
Out of State
Florida: In May 2021 the Psychology Board granted the release from terms and conditions for psychologist Stephanie Andrea Hovda (PY60830700).
Note to Editors: Health care providers charged with unprofessional conduct have 20 days to respond to the Department of Health in writing. The case then enters the settlement process. If no disciplinary agreement can be reached, the case will go to a hearing.
