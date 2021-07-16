Florida Department of Environmental Protection Launches One Water Florida Campaign

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 16, 2021 TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announces the launch of the One Water Florida Campaign to inform Floridians on the use of recycled water in the state to meet the growing demand for water. This campaign was designed in coordination with the state’s five water management districts, WateReuse Florida, the Potable Reuse Commission, the American Water Works Association Florida Section, the Florida Water Environment Association, The Nature Conservancy and the Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association. “Our water supply in Florida is not endless, and reusing water relieves pressure on Florida’s water resources and ecosystems,” said DEP Interim Secretary Shawn Hamilton. “This is one component of the state’s water supply planning to safely and sustainably diversify our water resources while protecting our precious environment.” Florida is growing at a record pace with nearly 1,000 people moving to the state daily as well as an average of 350,000 people visiting the state each day. It is estimated that 1 billion gallons per day of additional water will be needed by 2040. Florida’s aquifers, lakes and springs cannot sustain the demand for water, and expanding the use of recycled water is an essential way to safely ensure there is plenty of water to meet the demand. Potable reuse is highly treated recycled water from various sources that can be used for drinking, cooking and bathing. Purification uses proven technology to ensure the water is safe, with recycled water meeting all stringent state and federal drinking water standards. A variety of recycled water projects have been safely and successfully implemented throughout the United States, around the globe and even in outer space. As part of the campaign, a new webpage has been launched to inform Floridians on recycled water as a future water source in the state. The website features: Fact sheets and frequently asked questions.

Information on experts working with recycled water.

An interactive map highlighting recycled water projects around the state, country and world.

Additional resources such as research, presentations, videos and online publications. Learn more about recycled water at OneWaterFlorida.org.