Indian Creek Recreation Area offers new camping sites and fishing pier

July 16, 2021

Baton Rouge, La. (July 16, 2021) — Today, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain, D.V.M., announced Indian Creek Recreation Area near Woodworth, La. has added brand new camping sites and a new fishing pier for families to enjoy.

“Indian Creek has become extremely popular with campers and/or visitors who just come to enjoy the day and want to spend time with nature. We’re always looking for ways to improve the area and keep our visitors coming back,” said Strain.

There are 34 brand new recreational vehicle (RV) camping sites which include full sewer, water and electricity hook-ups. With the new addition, there are now a total of 138 RV camp sites.

A brand new fishing pier is also now available for those who enjoy fishing. The pier was paid for with a grant through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, Sport Fish Restoration Program.

Indian Creek is the 2020 recipient of the Campground/RV Park of the Year award by the Louisiana Travel Association (LTA).

“Louisiana is known as a Sportsman’s Paradise and we’ve worked hard to make this area a real destination for anyone who wants to visit. It truly is a great and affordable place to bring your family to enjoy the outdoors,” added Strain.

Indian Creek includes 100 acres of developed recreation facilities, 250 acres of primitive camping area, and the 2,250 acre Indian Creek Lake. Other amenities include three beaches, five bathrooms, laundry facilities, playground, handicap parking, boat launch, canoe and kayak rentals, Wi-Fi (in RV area) and two covered pavilions which are available for rent.

Indian Creek also hosts several events throughout the year such as the Golf Cart & Pet Mardi Gras Parade, Easter egg hunts, Antique Tractor & Classic Car Show, Indian Creek Triathlon, Fourth of July fireworks and trick-or-treating.

Indian Creek is managed by the LDAF. For more information on Indian Creek Recreation Area, go to www.ldaf.la.gov or check out the Indian Creek Recreation Area Facebook page at @indiancreekrecreationareaLDAF.