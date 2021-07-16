Route 2007 Armstrong Road Daily Closures Start Monday in Perry Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing daily closures of Armstrong Road (Route 2007) in Perry Township, Lawrence County, will begin Monday, July 19 weather permitting.

Paving operations will occur on Armstrong Road between Heinz Camp Road and Route 488. To allow the work to occur, daily closures from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. will occur through Thursday, July 29. All through traffic will be detoured via Heinz Camp Road and Route 488.

PennDOT crews will conduct the paving work.

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #