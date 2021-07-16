District PennDOT 4 Road Report for Week of July 19 to July 23, 2021

Dunmore, PA – Below you will find the road report for the week of July 19 – July 23, 2021. The first set of information is our short-term projects and standard of care maintenance projects. The second set of information is our long-term projects which will be updated as work within the project changes.

Baseball is back: Please note there will be traffic issues at Davis Street, I-81 and Montage Mountain Road, Moosic, at the beginning and end of the games. There will be baseball games starting on Tuesday, July 20 through Friday, July 23 games start at 7:05 PM. Games on Saturday, July 24 starts at 6:05 PM and Sunday, July 25 starts at 1:05 PM.

Special Events:

Lackawanna County:

July 17th Bicycle Rodeo and Safety Training from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Greenhouse in Nay Aug Park 200 Arthur Ave, Scranton, PA sponsored by Anthracite Bicycle Coalition

