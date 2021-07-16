Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of July 19

Maintenance Schedule for the week of July 19, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity RT 56 SR 56 Brush Valley, Center Twp. Side Dozing RT 85 SR 85 S\. Mahoning Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 259 SR 259 Brush Valley Twp. Patching RT 259 SR 259 W. Wheatfield Twp. Patching/Paving RT 286 SR 286 Green Twp. Patching RT 403 SR 403 Cherryhill Twp. Patching RT 403 Dilltown Rd. Pine Twp. Bridge Repair RT 954 SR 954 Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 1013 Tipperary Rd. Pine Twp. Sealcoat RT 2008 Climax Rd. W. Wheatfield Twp. Patching/Paving RT 2008 Climax Rd. W. Wheatfield Twp. Edge Boxing RT 2013 Wehrum Rd. E. Wheatfield, Buffington Twp. Edge Boxing RT 2013 Grange Hall Rd. E. Wheatfield Twp. Edge Boxing RT 2013 Stutzman Rd. E. Wheatfield Twp. Edge Boxing RT 2016 Oneida Mine Rd. Brush Valley, Buffington Twp. Edge Boxing RT 3007 Clarksburg Rd. Conemaugh Twp. Pipe Replacement RT 4001 Five Points Rd. Armstrong, Washington Twp. Flushing RT 4006 Ambrose Rd. S. Mahoning, Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 4006 Brady Rd. S. Mahoning Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 4006 Five Points Rd. Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 4021 Dayton Rd. W. Mahoning Twp. Patching RT 4033 Hudson Rd. Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting County Wide County Wide County Wide Sign Replacement/Repair 4 Digit State Routes County Wide County Wide Mowing

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.