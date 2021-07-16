Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of July 19

Maintenance Schedule for the week of July 19, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
RT 56 SR 56 Brush Valley, Center Twp. Side Dozing
RT 85 SR 85 S\. Mahoning Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 259 SR 259 Brush Valley Twp. Patching
RT 259 SR 259 W. Wheatfield Twp. Patching/Paving
RT 286 SR 286 Green Twp. Patching
RT 403 SR 403 Cherryhill Twp. Patching
RT 403 Dilltown Rd. Pine Twp. Bridge Repair
RT 954 SR 954 Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 1013 Tipperary Rd. Pine Twp. Sealcoat
RT 2008 Climax Rd. W. Wheatfield Twp. Patching/Paving
RT 2008 Climax Rd. W. Wheatfield Twp. Edge Boxing
RT 2013 Wehrum Rd. E. Wheatfield, Buffington Twp. Edge Boxing
RT 2013 Grange Hall Rd. E. Wheatfield Twp. Edge Boxing
RT 2013 Stutzman Rd. E. Wheatfield Twp. Edge Boxing
RT 2016 Oneida Mine Rd. Brush Valley, Buffington Twp. Edge Boxing
RT 3007 Clarksburg Rd. Conemaugh Twp. Pipe Replacement
RT 4001 Five Points Rd. Armstrong, Washington Twp. Flushing
RT 4006 Ambrose Rd. S. Mahoning, Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 4006 Brady Rd. S. Mahoning Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 4006 Five Points Rd. Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 4021 Dayton Rd. W. Mahoning Twp. Patching
RT 4033 Hudson Rd. Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
County Wide County Wide County Wide Sign Replacement/Repair
4 Digit State Routes County Wide County Wide Mowing

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.

