Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of July 19
Maintenance Schedule for the week of July 19, 2021.
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|RT 56
|SR 56
|Brush Valley, Center Twp.
|Side Dozing
|RT 85
|SR 85
|S\. Mahoning Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 259
|SR 259
|Brush Valley Twp.
|Patching
|RT 259
|SR 259
|W. Wheatfield Twp.
|Patching/Paving
|RT 286
|SR 286
|Green Twp.
|Patching
|RT 403
|SR 403
|Cherryhill Twp.
|Patching
|RT 403
|Dilltown Rd.
|Pine Twp.
|Bridge Repair
|RT 954
|SR 954
|Washington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 1013
|Tipperary Rd.
|Pine Twp.
|Sealcoat
|RT 2008
|Climax Rd.
|W. Wheatfield Twp.
|Patching/Paving
|RT 2008
|Climax Rd.
|W. Wheatfield Twp.
|Edge Boxing
|RT 2013
|Wehrum Rd.
|E. Wheatfield, Buffington Twp.
|Edge Boxing
|RT 2013
|Grange Hall Rd.
|E. Wheatfield Twp.
|Edge Boxing
|RT 2013
|Stutzman Rd.
|E. Wheatfield Twp.
|Edge Boxing
|RT 2016
|Oneida Mine Rd.
|Brush Valley, Buffington Twp.
|Edge Boxing
|RT 3007
|Clarksburg Rd.
|Conemaugh Twp.
|Pipe Replacement
|RT 4001
|Five Points Rd.
|Armstrong, Washington Twp.
|Flushing
|RT 4006
|Ambrose Rd.
|S. Mahoning, Washington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 4006
|Brady Rd.
|S. Mahoning Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 4006
|Five Points Rd.
|Washington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 4021
|Dayton Rd.
|W. Mahoning Twp.
|Patching
|RT 4033
|Hudson Rd.
|Washington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|County Wide
|County Wide
|County Wide
|Sign Replacement/Repair
|4 Digit State Routes
|County Wide
|County Wide
|Mowing
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.