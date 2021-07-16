Route 6 Bridge in the City of Corry, Erie County to Reopen Next Week

​The bridge that carries Route 6 (Columbus Avenue) over Kepples Run in the City of Corry, Erie County will reopen Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

The bridge, which is located between the intersections of Apache Avenue and Shady Avenue, has been closed for a replacement project.

Work on the project, which includes the roadway approaches, new pavement markings, and updated guiderail, will continue. Motorists may also encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers, so drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts.

The contractor is Chiver’s Construction Company of Fairview, PA. The contract cost is $493,745, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

