Notice of Funding Availability - Volunteer Water Quality Monitoring in District Waters

DOEE seeks eligible entities to provide funding for a qualified entity or entities to implement and manage a water quality citizen science program that will use volunteers to monitor water quality in the District’s waterways. Funds may be used to recruit, coordinate and train volunteers, produce volunteer training materials, cover costs of monitoring supplies, analyze water samples collected by the volunteers, and to generate publicly accessible on-line data. The grant may also cover administrative expenses. The amount available for the project is approximately $300,000 for a period of 24 months, with an option of an additional 24 months, for a total 48 months.

Beginning July 16, 2021, the full text of the Request for Applications (RFA) will be availablein the attachments below. A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments section below.

from the attachments section below. Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2021-2116-WQD” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is August 16, 2021. The online application must be time stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions listed below may apply for these grants:

-Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations -Faith-based organizations -Government agencies.-Universities/educational institutions

DOEE will host pre-application public information sessions. Join us on:

Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 11:00 am | 1 hour

Web Access>> Meeting number: 172 090 3191 Password: publicmeeting

Phone +1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.) 1-650-479-3208 Call-in toll number (US/Canada) Access code: 172 090 3191

OR

Monday, July 26, 2021 at 1:00pm | 1 hour

Web Access>> Meeting number: 172 290 2078 Password: publicmeeting

Phone +1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.) 1-650-479-3208 Call-in toll number (US/Canada) Access code: 172 290 2078

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].