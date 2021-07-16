Youth Leaders Cohort II end their Fellowship programme with UNFPA Ghana

The journey of the second cohort of UNFPA Ghana’s Youth Leaders (YoLe) Fellowship took off on 6th January,2020 moving swiftly into equipping 21 young people with scientifically proven sexual and Reproductive Health information, knowledge for professional development, as well as skills in innovation. These included coding, photography, graphic design, video editing, human-centered design among other relevant proficiencies needed to enable them to thrive in the digital age. Uniquely challenged with the global pandemic, the YoLe Fellows exhibited resilience and continued to implement scheduled activities by virtual means and in adherence to the COVID-19 protocols with the support of the Country Office.

To climax activities of the ‘COVID-19 heroes’, a colorful send-off was held to appreciate their efforts in contributing to the Country Office’s quest to achieving the three transformative results of zero preventable maternal deaths, zero unmet need for family planning, and zero incidences of sexual and gender-based violence. Furthermore, sharing of success stories of the Fellows as well as rich experiences characterised the ceremony while certificates of completion were awarded to the Fellows.

UNFPA Resident Representative, Mr Niyi Ojuolape applauded the outgoing Fellows for their tangible and impactful contribution to the Country Office. “Allow me to stress that these young people have made valuable contribution to our work which is recognised not only in Ghana but globally”, he emphasized.

The occasion was also used to inaugurate a YoLe Alumni Network. The network is made up of thirty-one young people comprising the first and second cohort. This is aimed at ensuring the sustainability of the Fellowship and maintaining their statuses as worthy ambassadors of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) agenda.

For the second cohort, leaving the walls of UNFPA Ghana is a drop in the ocean because Orange has become a lifestyle!