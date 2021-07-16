Aloysius Ihezie and Ihezie Foundation's huge donation of books to local schools.
Aloysius Ihezie, founder of UK book charity Ihezie Foundation, welcomes another huge donation of books to thousands of children in West London schools.MILTON KEYNES, , BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, ENGLAND, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aloysius Ihezie, founder of the Ihezie Foundation has once again overseen an enormous donation of books to schools in West London. Ihezie Foundation gifted 10,000 carefully selected books to five primary schools in the Heathrow area of Greater London.
"Working in partnership with the Heathrow Community Trust, we recently donated and distributed a further 10,000 children’s reading books to local schools," explains Michael Bloedorn, Managing Director of Ihezie Foundation.
Ihezie Foundation’s latest endeavour in the Heathrow area marks just one of a long list of similar efforts, both locally and further afield. Ihezie Foundation is committed to distributing books to schools across the UK and Africa. The organisation does so in order to help increase reading and literacy rates among children, particularly those growing up in disadvantaged communities.
Local schools in receipt of the Ihezie Foundation's most recent incredible donation are Colnbrook Primary, Harmondsworth Primary, Heathrow Primary, Pippins Primary, and William Byrd Academy.
In attendance at the distribution was Michael Bloedorn, Courtney Ihezie and Chelsea Ihezie of Ihezie Foundation, as well as Michael Murphy, the Chair of the Heathrow Community Trust, and Andrew Macmillan, the Executive Director of Heathrow Airport. Both commented on the strength of their joint relationship with Ihezie Foundation and also expressed their heartfelt personal views that the books would be genuinely transformational in promoting significant improvements in the reading abilities of children in the area.
“The everlasting impression we will take away from this moment,” said Michael Bloedorn of Ihezie Foundation, ”was the delight and enthusiasm shown by the children who for many months have had their schooling disrupted by the Covid -19 restrictions.…”
Tremendous gratitude expressed to Ihezie Foundation by local teachers
Following Ihezie Foundation's latest unveiling of books destined for local schools, the Charity was inundated with thanks from teachers in the area. Numerous staff from local schools expressed their immense gratitude, on behalf of their young students.
Responding to the gift, many were eager to reiterate the importance of access to high-quality reading materials following serious and widespread detriment to literacy development stemming from the pandemic. Sarah Roberts, the headteacher of William Byrd Primary Academy, also expressed added gratitude to Ihezie Foundation and proudly showed the new reading room established as a direct result of Ihezie Foundation’s book donation..
"This latest donation comes at a time when the pandemic has severely impacted the lives of so many children," explains London-based Mr Ihezie. "Accordingly, it was deeply heartening to know that this gift of books could have such a wonderful impact," he adds, "on the lives of so many children here in the capital."
