Dave Cates, Leading Attorney, Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive Committee in Paraquat Products Liability Litigation

SWANSEA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Illinois trial attorney David Cates of Cates Mahoney, LLC was recently appointed by U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel to the 13-member Plaintiff’s Executive Committee (PEC) in the massive Paraquat Products Liability Litigation (Multidistrict Litigation [MDL] No. 3004) filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

Over 80 lawyers from across the country submitted applications to be chosen for leadership in this MDL. Of these 80 applicants, 41 were chosen to undergo Zoom interviews with the court. The court also considered the applicants’ oral and written submissions when making its decisions.

The goal of the court during this process was to appoint an experienced, inclusive, diverse, and small leadership group that would be dedicated to working collaboratively to advance legal claims cost-effectively and efficiently. David Cates was hand-picked to be a part of the PEC due to his extensive legal experience combined with his demonstrated leadership and communication abilities.

The PEC will coordinate and conduct the litigation discovery stage with the defense representatives. The committee’s responsibilities will include forming additional subcommittees and committees to carry out the PEC’s duties, designating committee/subcommittee members, and delegating responsibilities to the appropriate counsel for the plaintiffs’ benefit. Each PEC member’s appointment will last a year. However, if necessary, David Cates and the other appointees can reapply for their positions once their terms expire on July 7 of 2022.

The MDL was consolidated in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois because Illinois is one of today’s top five U.S. states for the usage of paraquat—a hazardous chemical widely utilized as a plant killer, or herbicide. This toxic chemical, which has been linked to lung damage and Parkinson’s disease, is primarily used for grass and weed control.

Judge Rosenstengel is presiding over dozens of cases filed in the Southern District of Illinois and will be responsible for overseeing the cases’ litigation.