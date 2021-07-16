FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Friday, July 16, 2021

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN JEFFERSON AND CLINTON COUNTIES Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Jefferson and Clinton counties that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available Tuesday, July 20, in Watertown, and Thursday, July 29, in Plattsburgh.

When: Thursday, July 29, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: Target, 21800 Towne Center Drive, Watertown For more information, contact New York State Police at (315) 736-3899 or [email protected]

When: Saturday, July 31, from 1 p.m to 5 p.m. Where: Clinton County Sheriff's Office, 25 McCarthy Drive, Plattsburgh For more information, contact Anika Craig at (518) 565-4397

These events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See ratings on all car seats.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based on a child’s age and size.

