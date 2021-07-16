Buy it or lose it: Hunters must buy 2021 big game controlled hunt tags by Aug. 1

If you are a hunter who was successful in the 2021 controlled hunt drawing, don't forget to purchase your controlled hunt tag by Aug. 1.

Successful applicants must purchase their controlled hunt tags by 11:59 p.m. (Mountain Time) on Aug. 1 or their tags will be forfeited. All unclaimed tags, along with controlled hunt tags no one applied for, will be available in a second drawing, with the application period running from from Aug. 5 through Aug. 15. Successful applicants for the second drawing will be notified by Aug. 25.

After the second drawing, any leftover tags will be sold first-come, first-served beginning Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time.

Hunters who did not draw a controlled hunt tag (as well as those who did) still have the opportunity to get a prime deer, elk, pronghorn or moose hunt through the Super Hunt program, which is separate from and different than other controlled hunts. Winners can participate in any open hunt in the state for deer, elk, pronghorn or moose, including general hunts and controlled hunts, in addition to any general season or controlled hunt tags they also hold. All other rules of individual hunts apply.

Super Hunt entries are $6 each, or $20 each for the Super Hunt combo, and people can apply as many times as they like.

The Super Hunt entry period goes through August 10. Tags for two elk, two deer, two pronghorn, one moose, and one Super Hunt Combo will be drawn. Winners will be notified by August 15. Hunters may enter the drawings at license vendors, Fish and Game offices, online through Fish and Game's licensing system, or by calling 1-800-554-8685.

For more information, including frequently asked questions and photos and stories of previous winners, visit the Super Hunt webpage.